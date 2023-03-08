Arsenal ready to swap Kieran Tierney to get midfielder likened to Xavi signed











Arsenal are willing to swap Kieran Tierney in order to sign Manuel Locatelli from Juventus in the summer transfer window.

Italian outlet Tutto Juve claim that the Gunners are open to the swap deal to bolster their midfield options ahead of next season.

Tierney has lost his starting place to Alex Zinchenko this season, and there have been noises that he is willing to move to get more games.

Locatelli is a long-term target for Arsenal, showing their interest during Euro 2020 before he decided to join the Turin giants.

Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

The Tutto Juve report claims that the Serie A club are not interested in the swap deal, but journalist Rudy Galetti has alternative information.

On Twitter, he wrote: “Juventus shown interest – again – in the Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney.

“First contact between (Juve) and the player happened in 2019. Now, before any further action, the Italian club wants to better understand the issues off the pitch.”

Locatelli has also drawn comparisons with the likes of Xavi and Miralem Pjanic, and could be an option for Arsenal come the summer.

That said, they would likely prefer someone like Declan Rice, and if they have to spend big to get him, they could recoup some of that money by straight up selling Tierney.

These swap deals are often mooted but seldom happen, because they are just too complicated, as we wait to see how this one plays out.