Arsenal are reportedly willing to sell Jorginho this summer, just six months after signing the midfielder from Chelsea.

That’s according to 90 Min, which claims that Arsenal are open to listening to offers for Jorginho.

The 31-year-old made the £12 million switch to the Emirates Stadium in January and after a slow start, eventually replaced Thomas Partey in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Jorginho put in some impressive displays towards the back end of the campaign, particularly against Newcastle United and Chelsea.

But the Gunners are already pressing ahead with their plans to bolster their midfield options, with Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo heavily linked with a switch to North London.

And it seems they are willing to let Jorginho leave as they bid to re-shape Arteta’s midfield.

The outlet notes that the signing of the Italian star was seen as a stop-gap signing and the Gunners won’t stand in his way should he wish to return to Italy.

He’s attracting interest from his former manager and current Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri, while AC Milan and Napoli are also keen.

Jorginho looked set to return to Serie A at the end of his contract with Chelsea, but his move to Arsenal did come as a surprise.

He’s been a useful addition to Arsenal in the short time he’s been at the club and stepped up well while Partey’s form had dropped off.

But if he does want a move back to his homeland, it would make little sense for the Gunners to stand in his way.

Arsenal will be looking to bring in some fresh faces this summer and by allowing Jorginho to leave, it could help them to raise some funds and free up space in the squad.