Arsenal ready to pay star £240k-a-week 'when' he joins this summer - report











Arsenal have been heavily linked with West Ham United’s Declan Rice over the past few months.

Now, a new report has outlined how much the Gunners could be willing to pay the England international.

According to the Daily Star, Arsenal are confident they are winning the race to sign Rice.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Now, this is nothing new. The Gunners have reportedly been frontrunners for a while now.

However, the report also claims Rice will “likely quadruple” his salary “when” he joins this summer.

Rice reportedly earns £60,000-a-week at present. Based on the report, his salary would rise to £240,000-a-week.

As per Spotrac, Gabriel Jesus is the highest earner at Arsenal, on a reported £265,000-a-week.

If the report is true, Rice would become a close second in terms of player wages at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are looking to bolster their ranks this summer ahead of their Champions League return.

Arsenal also remain in the Premier League title picture and will hope to mount regular title tilts.

Meanwhile, Rice’s future at West Ham is uncertain amid links with the Gunners and other clubs.

His contract runs until next summer, with the option of another year.

Rice has seemingly rejected the opportunity to pen an extension at the London Stadium.

He has also made it clear he wants to play at the highest level.

Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

‘Champions League is a big aim of mine’

A year ago, the Arsenal target spoke of his desire to win trophies and play in the Champions League.

Rice told the Evening Standard: “It is as urgent as possible.

“I feel like, not only for me, that’s for every young player as well.

“We are really close with West Ham at the minute and last season it was gutting to lose out on it but we are pushing.

“We’ll keep going. Champions League is a big aim of mine and hopefully one day I can play in it and do well.”

Rice believes he is ‘one of the best in the world’. And there are a lot of people who agree with this statement.

With that in mind, a move to Arsenal – who look Champions League-bound – seems like a logical next step.