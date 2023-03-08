Arsenal ready to offer Tomiyasu in swap bid for Gleison Bremer











Arsenal are interested in signing Gleison Bremer, and are prepared to offer Takehiro Tomiyasu to Juventus as part of a bid, according to a report from Calciomercatoweb.

Tomiyasu has had a frustrating season after a really positive first campaign at the Emirates. He has lost his place in the pecking order to Ben White. And he has arguably not been the same player when he has got a chance.

Photo by Giampiero Sposito/Getty Images

It seems that he could return to Serie A, if reports from Italy this morning are to be believed.

Arsenal ready to offer Tomiyasu in Bremer bid

According to a report from Calciomercatoweb, Arsenal want to sign Bremer. And Juventus could be prepared to sell one of their key men to raise funds ahead of next season.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

It is noted that the Old Lady would want at least £44.5 million for the Brazilian. But Arsenal may be looking to reduce that fee by including Tomiyasu in the discussions.

It is suggested that under previous circumstances, Juve would not consider a fee of £26.7 million plus Tomiyasu for Bremer. But that may no longer be the case.

Of course, it would be a major surprise if Arsenal did decide to swap Tomiyasu for Bremer. But the 25-year-old is an outstanding defender. And the Gunners may indeed have their eye on further reinforcements ahead of their expected Champions League return.

Bremer has not had the best time with Juve. But he was ‘incredible‘ with Torino before his switch. And of course, Arsenal have a strong contingent of Brazilian players already.

Having said that, it is hard to see them letting Tomiyasu go. He can play across the back line. And he appears to be a perfect squad player, very happy to see his teammates succeed even when he is not involved.

Perhaps Arsenal will make a move for Bremer. But it is hard to imagine the £20 million man moving the opposite way.