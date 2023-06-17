Arsenal are reportedly in talks with Chelsea over the potential signing of Kai Havertz.

Much like the negotiations over Declan Rice, the Gunners will likely need some time to thrash out a deal.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Friday that Arsenal saw their opening bid for Havertz rejected by Chelsea.

However, talks between the Gunners and the Blues will continue, the transfer insider added on Twitter.

The Times reported that Arsenal made a £55million bid, while Chelsea apparently want £70-75million.

With such a big difference in valuation, there’s a lot for the two clubs to iron out if they are to strike a deal.

Ben Jacobs has now told GiveMeSport that the Gunners are more than ready to “walk away” if no progress is made.

He noted how Real Madrid quickly dropped out of the race due to Chelsea’s valuation of the 24-year-old.

However, Jacobs understands that Arsenal are confident that they can strike a deal for Havertz.

“With Real Madrid, when they looked at Havertz, they were not prepared to go too much higher than £45million or £50million,” he said.

“Arsenal probably have a similar approach, where there will be a top-end number for Havertz.

“If Chelsea maintain their valuation, Arsenal will walk away.

“But what gives Arsenal confidence is they do feel like the price may drop.

“They also do feel like Havertz may be open to the move.”

Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Our view

While it’s good to hear Arsenal will be sticking to their guns, this is very much Negotiations 101.

At the same time, the Gunners have made a name for themselves as shrewd negotiators.

The same can’t be said of every club in the game.

For instance, Arsenal didn’t allow themselves to get caught in a bidding war for Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Now the Gunners are dealing with the club that bought Mudryk, the stage is very much set.

Chelsea need to trim their squad down and raise funds to offset prior spending, so Arsenal have leverage.

Havertz is a “world-class” player to hopefully there’ll be a good conclusion for player and clubs alike.