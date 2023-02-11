Arsenal predicted XI v Brentford: £180k-a-week star drops out, White decision made











Arsenal will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they host Brentford at the Emirates Stadium today.

The Gunners have had an outstanding season so far, and remain five points clear at the top of the table.

However, no team will go an entire campaign without a bit of a sticky patch.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal are arguably in one right now, having lost their last two games in all competitions.

The Gunners’ FA Cup defeat to Manchester City was a bit of a blow, but not too bad in the grand scheme of things.

However, last weekend’s Premier League loss at Everton was a shock, with Arsenal second-best throughout.

Luckily, the Gunners were handed a reprieve as City lost to Tottenham the following day.

Now, Arsenal will be eager to get back to winning ways against an in-form Brentford side.

There are no fresh injury or suspension worries, but we feel Mikel Arteta could make a couple of changes.

One of those could come at right-back, with Takehiro Tomiyasu potentially replacing Ben White.

The £50million man has been outstanding for most of the season, but his form has dropped of late.

Tomiyasu was one of Arsenal’s best players last term and deserves the chance to stake his claim at RB.

Besides, Brentford are a direct team, so Tomiyasu’s height could be an important factor against Ivan Toney.

Photo by STEVE BARDENS/AFP via Getty Images

The other change we feel could take place is in the shape of Leandro Trossard replacing Gabriel Martinelli.

This one isn’t so clear cut, as the £180,000-a-week ace still looked dangerous against Everton.

However, Martinelli’s end product hasn’t been great recently, and Arteta certainly has the chance to make a change.

Trossard impressed against Manchester City in the FA Cup and could do with another start to prove himself.

That’s just two changes, with Arteta likely to keep faith in the other nine starters against Everton (in our opinion).

Arsenal predicted starting XI v Brentford: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Trossard