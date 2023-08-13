Arsenal plotting approach for ‘top class’ Liverpool midfield target

Arsenal and Liverpool have both been linked with Italy international midfielder Nicolo Barella in recent months.

Back in June, FC Inter News claimed that Gunners were expected to make a ‘very important’ bid for the player.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano said in the same month that Liverpool were big fans of Barella.

Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

“On Barella, I would also keep an eye on Liverpool,” the transfer insider said on his YouTube channel.

“Because Liverpool have always been following the player. Jurgen Klopp has always been a big fan of Barella.”

Now, a new report has emerged claiming Arsenal are starting to weigh up a new approach for the Anfield target.

According to FT, the Gunners have ‘received indications that the Italian would be open to a move.’

Arsenal usually never initiate talks with a club over a player unless there’s a general sense that they’re willing to join, added the report.

Apparently, there are still question marks over Thomas Partey’s future at the Emirates Stadium.

If the 30-year-old was to leave, Arsenal will reportedly opt for a marquee signing as a replacement.

However, Barella wouldn’t come cheap. They claim he’d cost more than Sandro Tonali, who joined Newcastle for a reported £55million.

As for Liverpool, they are currently in pursuit of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, battling against Chelsea for their services.

Our view

It’ll be interesting to see whether Arsenal or Liverpool do make a push for Barella over the coming weeks.

The transfer window closes in three weeks’ time, and depending on outgoings, there could be late pushes for players.

Arsenal seem alright for now, but if Partey’s future still is uncertain, they have to be mindful of bringing in an equally talented replacement.

As for Liverpool, we all know they’re looking for midfield reinforcements after Jordan Henderson and Fabinho left Anfield.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Also, Klopp has gone on record as praising the Inter Milan superstar.

In an pre-match presser ahead of a Champions League clash with the Nerazzurri, the Reds boss said: “I like him a lot” and “he is a top class player”.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks. Neither Arsenal nor Liverpool seem to be actively pushing for Barella, but you never know.