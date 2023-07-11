Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has confirmed that he hasn’t travelled with his teammates on the Gunners’ pre-season tour because of an injury.

The North Londoners flew to the Adidas HQ in Germany to kick off their preparations for the new season. As many as 30 players have been picked by Mikel Arteta, but unfortunately for Lokonga, he’s not one of them.

The Belgian took to Instagram to confirm that he has stayed back in London because of an injury.

Albert Sambi Lokonga says he has picked up a muscular injury

Arsenal signed Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht two seasons ago.

The Belgian had a fantastic start to life in North London. He deputised for the injured Thomas Partey at times in his debut campaign, and he looked really, really good.

However, since the turn of 2022, Lokonga has struggled to live up to the level that he initially showed. He was sent out on loan to Crystal Palace in January this year, and it is likely he will be sold in the coming weeks.

Arteta has left Lokonga out of his pre-season tour to Germany – not because his future is up in the air, but due to an injury the talented midfielder has picked up.

Here’s what Lokonga said on his Instagram: “Due to a small muscular injury, I’ll sadly not be part of the summer camp with the team in Germany.

“I’m focus now on my recovery to prepare the season and be ready to help the team at my fullest capacity.”

TBR View:

Lokonga really is a talented player.

The 23-year-old is excellent on the ball, is a very good passer and has the ability to drive forward in possession. He has the quality to develop into a top player, but consistency has been a huge issue.

It’s almost certain now that Lokonga doesn’t have a future at Arsenal, and it is looking increasingly likely that he will be sold in the coming weeks.

It will be interesting to see how much Arsenal will demand to let him go this summer.