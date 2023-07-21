Arsenal planning to sign ‘unbelievable’ Brazilian if Thomas Partey leaves

Arsenal might have spent more than £200m this summer but they are very much in the hunt for further players.

With the window still having over a month to go, there is a lot of room for transfers to continue to happen.

So far, the Gunners have signed Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice. But with players potentially leaving – such as Thomas Partey – more incomings could be on the cards.

And according to The Sun, Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is now back on the radar for Arsenal.

Luiz was a target for the Gunners a few windows back but has remained at Villa Park and excelled in doing so.

The Sun now claims that both Tottenham and Arsenal are likely to consider a move for Luiz again, with both clubs potentially looking for new midfielders.

For Arsenal, any move for Luiz is likely to come if Partey does indeed move on. At the moment, the Ghana star remains at The Emirates but rumours over a move to Saudi Arabia persist.

Luiz, who was lauded by Ian Wright and has been dubbed an ‘unbelievable‘ midfield player, signed for Villa for around £15m. The Villans then rejected £25m from Arsenal back in 2022.

Partey replacement

If you were to look at the Premier League and the midfielders around outside of the ‘big six’ teams, then Douglas Luiz is probably one of the best in terms of direct replacements for Thomas Partey.

It’s easy to see why Arsenal would want to sign Luiz. He’s good with the ball as we all know. But he has that bit to his game as well which Arsenal will miss if Partey goes.

This is one to watch, for sure. Arsenal will be busy again before the summer ends, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Luiz be the one they try to sign.