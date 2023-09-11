Arsenal now want to sign ‘unique’ 19-year-old with a £69m release clause next summer

Arsenal will renew their interest in Sporting CP’s 19-year-old Ousmane Diomande next summer as they look to strengthen their squad further.

That’s according to Portuguese outlet Record who shared that Arsenal have previously been prepared to pay £30m for Diomande.

Photo by Pedro Loureiro/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The report says that Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of the defender and his considerable potential.

Moreover, the information shares that Jurrien Timber’s unfortunate injury has now accelerated Arsenal’s interest in a move.

Diomande has a release clause of £69m but Arsenal fans will surely hope that any deal would be concluded for less.

Sporting are reportedly quite comfortable with the clause knowing that any interested clubs will have to pay a top fee for the 19-year-old.

Diomande is of course a player that is no stranger to the Emirates already.

The centre-back played all 120 minutes of Sporting’s impressive away performance to knock Arsenal out of the Europa League last season.

And the report suggests that Arteta’s interest dates way back before then.

Arsenal want to sign Sporting’s Diomande next summer

Diomande arrived in Portugal from Danish side FC Midtjylland last January.

The defender was impressing in the country whilst on loan at second division side Mafra.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

And that is the point at which Arteta’s interest was said to begin.

Despite a move to Sporting and now having a hefty release clause, it would seem that Arsenal would still consider a deal for Diomande.

Arteta’s defence has seen a considerable clear-out this summer but there is still an argument that the side are a player short.

Rob Holding has now left and he played a considerable amount of games across the season owing to unavailability.

And as we can see with Jurrien Timber, unfortunate injuries do happen.

Sporting’s ‘unique’ Diomande would no doubt be an exciting signing for Arsenal fans.

And at 19-years-old, he really could have brilliant potential with the club.