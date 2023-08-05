Arsenal now want to sign ‘amazing’ £38m Aston Villa talent

Arsenal are continuing to look for new players this summer and could end up reigniting their interest in Aston Villa’s Emi Buendia.

That’s according to a report from FootballTransfers anyway, who claim that Buendia is now back on Arsenal’s list of potential targets.

Buendia was followed closely by Arsenal a while ago but never ended up signing. Instead, the Argentinian landed at Villa Park and has impressed ever since Unai Emery took over.

Villa paid around £38m all in to sign Buendia after his superb form for Norwich saw him hammer in goals and assists consistently.

Lauded by previous Villa manager Steven Gerrard as an ‘amazing’ talent, Buendia is still only 26 and should very much have the prime years of his career ahead of him.

Whether or not Mikel Arteta will see another attacking midfielder as a priority remains to be seen. However, it is well-documented that Arteta would like to sign someone to push and compete with Bukayo Saka if possible.

Arsenal have spent huge amounts this summer on the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz. They are continuing to pursue a deal for Brentford stopper, David Raya, as well.

Buendia could shine but Villa will want big money

Emi Buendia is a fine player capable of influencing the game in the final third. He has shown with Villa he has talent and he was key for them pushing on last term.

It seems unlikely that Villa would even entertain any offers from Arsenal for Buendia. Under Unai Emery, Villa will be pushing for Europe this season again.

Letting Buendia go to the Gunners, then, would be a very odd move. Not to mentionn the fact that he’d be costing Arsenal north of £50m if a deal was to be even entertained.