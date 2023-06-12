Arsenal are now fearful they’ll end up losing out to Chelsea in the battle to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

According to Football Transfers, Caicedo is being pushed by his agent to join the club offering the most money and it’s also believed to be a factor in the player’s thinking as well.

That could mean Arsenal are priced out of a deal, with Chelsea set to go big with some contracts this summer.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Arsenal could lose out on Moises Caicedo

Football Transfers reports how Arsenal have already got a deal in place which they believe Caicedo will sign.

However, Chelsea have not yet shown their hand after avoiding going too deep in January and Arsenal now fear that Todd Boehly could blow them out of the water.

Chelsea’s spending power, coupled with the fact Caicedo’s agent is having an influence on things, is a worry for the Gunners.

The Gunners are hoping to sign Caicedo as well as West Ham’s Declan Rice. Of course, Rice is also on Chelsea’s radar.

Money will always be a factor

Unfortunately, this is just the state of the modern game really and what can happen when agents get too involved.

Naturally, these agents want the biggest pay cheque they can get and if Chelsea are going to offer more, it’s easy to see why Caicedo’s reps are pushing it.

Of course, we saw in January how badly they advised him. But when it comes to actually making the move this summer, it does seem like he is taking their words on board.

Arsenal fans will be annoyed by this. The Gunners can pay handsomely themselves but just like with Mykhaylo Mudryk, it seems Chelsea want to spoil the party.