Arsenal now scouting ‘really fast’ £35m striker who helped cause huge fan protest this weekend

Arsenal have now sent scouts to watch Feyenoord’s 22-year-old Mexican striker Santigao Gimenez as they plan for future windows.

That’s according to 90min who claimed that Arsenal scouts were also joined by Chelsea and Tottenham staff at Feyernoord’s game at Ajax yesterday.

Photo by Peter Lous/BSR Agency\Getty Images

And the game wasn’t a quiet one.

£35m Gimenez scored two goals and registered an assist before the game was suspended at 3-0 due to unrest by the Ajax fans.

Ajax fans had been throwing flares onto the pitch which saw the match stopped, and the protests got worse there on.

Not quite the occasion the scouts may have been expecting.

Nonetheless, Gimenez’s ability must have been well conveyed to Arsenal scouts during the minutes Feyernoord were ahead.

And it’ll certainly be interesting for Arsenal fans to hear that the club are considering a striker.

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah both drew blanks against Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby yesterday.

And whilst Jesus looked dangerous at times, Nketiah did really struggle to have an impact.

Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Feyenoord’s Gimenez

Gunners fans may now be wondering if Feyenoord’s ‘really fast‘ Gimenez is under consideration to replace Nketiah at Arsenal.

Arsenal have shown a sizable amount of faith in handing Nketiah his new deal but it’s not impossible that he could be under threat in the future.

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta has shown he can be ruthless with his decision making, just look at Aaron Ramsdale sat on the bench.

Moreover, with Gimenez now having 19 goals in 25 Eredivisie matches in 2023 he could be a very exciting addition.

Nketiah will still get plenty of chances to prove his worth to Arsenal over this season, but it’s a situation to monitor.

Whilst Nketiah is a fan favourite, Arsenal surely wouldn’t hesitate to bring in Feyenoord’s Gimenez if they were convinced he was the right man for the club.