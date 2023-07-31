Arsenal now reportedly want to sign 22-year-old who Thierry Henry says has absolutely everything

Arsenal have been linked with an ambitious summer swoop for Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia over the weekend.

Football Transfers reported on Sunday that Kvaratskhelia has emerged as a target for Arsenal.

It’s claimed that Arsenal’s chances of landing the 22-year-old have been boosted by Napoli’s new sporting Mauro Meluso.

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta has already been backed significantly this summer as the club have moved to bring in Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice.

The Gunners have splashed over £200 million to bring in the trio, but it seems they have no plans to stop anytime soon.

Kvaratskhelia enjoyed an exceptional campaign for Napoli last time out as he helped them to their first Serie A title in over 30 years.

The Georgian winger put in some dazzling displays in the Champions League and even earned high praise from Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

Henry says Kvaratskhelia has everything

“He can press. He can hold the ball. He can see a pass,” Henry told CBS Sports back in March.

“He has the legs to go on the break with Osimhen. This is why they understand each other very well because, once Osimhen opens his legs, it’s not easy to catch up with him. But he is with him the whole time.

“He’s just the full package. Hopefully, it can carry on for him and they can win the league.

“If they don’t win the league, it will be crazy because of the number of points that they have ahead. Winning the Champions League will be crazy.”as quoted by The Mirror.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Kvaratskhelia posted incredible numbers for Napoli last season as he registered 31 goal involvements in all competitions.

The talented winger is widely recognised as one of the most exciting talents in Europe at the moment.

Of course, Arsenal have two brilliant young wingers of their own in Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka. And while Arteta will be keen to add depth this summer, it’s difficult to see Arsenal pulling off a move to sign Kvaratskhelia.

Napoli will undoubtedly demand a huge fee for the winger, with his contract set to run until 2027.

The Gunners have also spent heavily already this summer and it seems unlikely that they would be able to fund a big-money move for Kvaratskhelia.