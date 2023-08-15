Arsenal now ready to sell their £40m player, he’s not in Mikel Arteta’s plans

Journalist Rudy Galetti claims that Arsenal are now ready to offload Folarin Balogun as the striker is not part of Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Galetti has been speaking to GiveMeSport and shared an update on Balogun’s future amid interest from Inter Milan.

Balogun has been heavily linked with a move away from Arsenal this summer after returning from a loan spell at Stade Reims.

The youngster netted 21 goals in Ligue 1 last time out and looks set to move on permanently this summer in search of regular first-team football.

And despite Balogun featuring for Arsenal during pre-season, Galetti claims the Hale End Academy product is not in Arteta’s plans moving forward.

Photo by Candice Ward/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Arsenal ready to sell Balogun

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Galetti provided an update on Balogun’s future and claimed he is also attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

“Other Premier League clubs have been asking for information about Balogun but he is keen to sign for Inter Milan and play for the Nerazzurri in the Champions League,” the journalist said.

“New developments are for sure expected in the next few days and Arsenal would like to sell Balogun this summer because he’s not in Arteta’s plans.

“There is a high chance that with little game time, his value may decrease in the next month and that’s why Arsenal don’t want to miss out on a potentially important sale.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Balogun is reportedly valued at around £40 million by Arsenal and has attracted interest from West Ham and Inter this summer.

It would be a shame to see him move on from his boyhood club as he looks set to have a bright future ahead of him.

But the USMNT striker will be desperate to play regularly again this season and a move may be best for all parties involved.