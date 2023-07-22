Arsenal now ready to sell ‘attack-minded’ defender as well as Cedric

Arsenal might have made a number of big signings this summer already but now thoughts are turning to players moving out of the door.

The Gunners know they need to clear a bit of the wage bill and if they can, bring in some transfer fees as well to top up the coffers.

Folarin Balogun is the main option in terms of bringing a big cash sum in. Cedric Soares is another who could be sold as well, following the arrival of Jurrien Timber.

And according to TeamTalk, Arsenal are also ready to sell another right-back, this time in the form of young defender, Ryan Alebiosu.

TeamTalk reports that the Alebiosu and Arsenal have mutually agreed to part ways. It comes as the defender sees first-team chances limited and knows he’s unlikely to play.

Luckily for Alebiosu, he has interest from elsewhere. It’s claimed that both QPR and Rotherham United are keen on the youngster.

Described on Arsenal’s website as an ‘attack-minded’ right-back, Alebiosu will be hoping to press on and build a career in the game if he does get a move to the second tier.

One of many to go at Arsenal

With so many signings and the ambitions of Mikel Arteta pushing the club along, there are always going to be some players who move on from the club.

Alebiosu will know full well his chances at Arsenal are more than limited and the time is probably right to move on.

Hopefully, he can go on to build a nice career now and one day, make his mark back in the Premier League.