Arsenal now ready to offload ‘special’ 23 year-old either permanently or on loan

New reports suggest that Arsenal are ready to allow midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga to leave the club this summer transfer window.

Arsenal are looking to change their squad and this will see many players on the fringes depart as they look to strengthen.

According to The Evening Standard, Lokonga is one of the players allowed to depart this summer transfer window. They are happy to let him leave on a loan or on a permanent deal.

Currently, Burnley are apparently leading the race for the midfielder. With Lokonga struggling to get involved in the first-team, it seems like the player will definitely be heading somewhere this summer.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal ready to let Lokonga leave

Lokonga, who reportedly cost Arsenal around £18million, seems to not have a future at the club anymore. Even if he went out on loan, he would find it hard to break back into the first team.

This is due to the fact that Mikel Arteta is building a really strong squad in order to battle again for the Premier League title next season.

The Belgian has been seen as one with “special” talent, but he has never been able to showcase it in the Premier League. His loan at Crystal Palace last season did not go to plan either and he struggled to get starts in the team.

If he can’t become a key player for Crystal Palace then sadly he will not be able to become a strong starter for the Gunners.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

It makes sense for all parties if Lokonga was able to secure a permanent move away from the club. He finds somewhere where he can play consistently, whilst Arsenal recoup some of the money they paid for him.

There is no point seeing him waste time and wages on the bench at the club. He is still only 23 years-old and if he manages to play more consistently he could meet the potential that saw Arsenal sign him in the first place.