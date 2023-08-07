Arsenal now ready to make exciting transfer announcement as soon as 2022 signing departs

Arsenal are ready to finalise their move to sign David Raya as soon as Matt Turner seals his exit and completes a deal to join Nottingham Forest.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which notes that the Spaniard’s move to the Emirates is now a done deal just waiting to be announced.

Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

It was a surprise when reports emerged last weekend claiming that Arsenal were eyeing David Raya. And it seems that everything is now in place for the 27-year-old to leave Brentford for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal ready to announce Raya deal once Turner exit is confirmed

Football Transfers reports that Arsenal are set to pay up to £30 million to bring Raya in as a rival for Aaron Ramsdale.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

However, there is one announcement that needs to be made before Raya’s arrival is confirmed.

According to the report from Football Transfers, Raya’s move is done, but it will only be confirmed once Turner’s exit gets across the line. The USMNT star is looking set to join Nottingham Forest.

It is a real statement of intent from Arteta. Had Arsenal fans been asked which positions they needed to strengthen in this summer, it is hard to imagine too many picking out the goalkeeper situation.

Aaron Ramsdale has been outstanding since becoming the Gunners’ number one. And Turner looked to be a very capable understudy.

But Arteta clearly thinks that Arsenal need to improve further. It will be fascinating to see whether Raya or Ramsdale emerge as the side’s first-choice in the coming months.

It may divide the fanbase as both goalkeepers are brilliant. They are proven at Premier League level. And it will be interesting to see how they handle the competition between each other.

It seems that Raya’s arrival may now be confirmed fairly imminently.