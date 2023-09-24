Arsenal now ready to bid for 22-year-old PL defender with ‘great potential’, Arteta loves him

Arsenal are now ready to make a bid for Brentford full-back Aaron Hickey who has interest from several big clubs across Europe.

That’s according to Mirror Football who claim that Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are all ready to make bids for the Scot.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The report also claims that Bayern Munich hold strong interest in the 21-year-old.

Of course, Arsenal have already been linked with Hickey in the past.

Mikel Arteta was said to be very keen on the full-back with ‘great potential’ back when he was playing for Bologna.

However, Takehiro Tomiyasu ended up being the full-back the club recruited from the Italian side instead.

Fast forward to now and Hickey looks to have made a lot of progress.

Hickey is currently playing at left-back due to the long-term injury suffered by Rico Henry at Brentford and is a very versatile option.

And given Jurrien Timber’s injury, a player who can also play in several areas, Arsenal may feel they need strengthening.

Therefore a move for Brentford’s Hickey does not make sense once again for Arsenal.

Arsenal ready to bid for Brentford’s Hickey

Arsenal fans may expect that any move would be contingent on Cedric Soares departing.

Although his move is unlikely to cover any of the fee in a move for Hickey, Cedric is earning a sizable chunk of Arsenal’s wage bill.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Moreover, both Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar seem very keen on not having a bloated squad.

Therefore, it may be the case of one in, one out.

And Brentford’s Hickey arriving at Arsenal would surely be a big boost.

The 21-year-old does seem to still have a lot of potential for improvement and could be a real success.

Of course, Arsenal have just parted ways with one Scottish full-back for the season in Kieran Tierney.