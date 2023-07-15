Arsenal now plotting potential move for £50m ‘superstar’ after Declan Rice

Arsenal have been working wonders in the summer transfer market.

The Gunners have already signed Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice.

However, Arsenal may not be done just yet. Other top players remain linked with the Gunners.

Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images

One of those is Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby, one of Europe’s most sought-after players.

Charles Watts recently claimed that Arsenal have their eyes on the France rising star and he’s one to keep an eye on.

“Moussa Diaby will be someone to keep an eye on as the window progresses,” he told Inside Arsenal. “A number of clubs taking a look at him.

“He’s a player Arsenal do like, have watched a lot over the last couple of years, they haven’t made a move yet, but who knows?”

‘Getting hot’

Now, German journalist Christian Falk has also thrown the Gunners’ name into the hat regarding the race for Diaby.

However, he also told GiveMeSport that Newcastle are “really hot” on the 23-year-old winger’s trail.

As well as Arsenal and the Magpies, Aston Villa are apparently in pursuit of Diaby.

“Arsenal have been focusing on him since a month ago, perhaps even a year,” wrote Falk.

“Newcastle also, so they for me at the moment, are the two clubs, which are really, really hot.

“Aston Villa would be so interesting for him at the moment, and it’s a chance to show the Premier League what he can do.”

The Daily Mail has reported that Newcastle are mulling over a potential £50million move for Diaby.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Our view

It’s good to hear that Arsenal are one of two clubs that are “really hot” on the trail of the player.

Diaby has been deemed ‘one of the brightest forwards in Europe’, and a potential future ‘superstar’ for France.

Likewise, scouting outlet Breaking the Lines has deemed the Les Bleus ace ‘one of the best finishers in Europe’.

Last season, Diaby registered an impressive 14 goals and 11 assists from 47 club appearances.

At just 24 years of age, Diaby is yet to reach his prime, and has a very high ceiling.

Arsenal have already had a great window so far.

Diaby’s signing would take it into one of their best summers in recent history.