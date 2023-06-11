Arsenal now make their move to sign £22m player who once admitted he was a boyhood Gunners fan

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with Leicester City star Timothy Castagne – a player who once admitted he was a boyhood Gunners fan.

That’s according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who took to Twitter on Sunday to claim that Arsenal have made their move to sign Castagne.

Arsenal will be keen to bolster Mikel Arteta’s squad over the summer after narrowly missing out on the Premier League title this season.

The Gunners will be on the lookout for a new right-back and possibly even a player for the opposite flank, with Kieran Tierney’s future in doubt.

Mikel Arteta’s men have already been linked with a move for Timothy Castagne, with the Daily Mirror reporting that the 27-year-old is on their radar.

Now, it seems Arsenal have stepped up their interest in the Belgian full-back.

Photo by James Holyoak/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Arsenal move for Castagne

Tavolieri claims that Arsenal have opened talks with Leicester over signing Castagne this summer.

The Leicester star is Arsenal’s number two target behind Real Valladolid’s Ivan Fresneda and that the move ‘could develop quickly’.

Castagne completed a switch to Leicester for a fee worth £22 million back in September 2020.

The full-back enjoyed a brilliant start to life in the Premier League under Brendan Rodgers, but he’s struggled for form over the past year.

And before making the switch to the King Power Stadium, he once claimed he was a boyhood Arsenal fan. But he also admitted that would prefer a move to Tottenham over Arsenal at the time.

“I was especially a fan when Thierry Henry played for (Arsenal). Now I’m not so much,” he said.

“You have to be honest with yourself. When a team like PSG or Tottenham come knocking on your door, you can’t say ‘no’.” as quoted by The Daily Record.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

While his previous comments on Tottenham won’t go down well with Arsenal fans, the two North London clubs have gone in completely different directions over the past three years.

Arteta has built a side capable of challenging for the Premier League title and it would be difficult to see Castagne turning them down now.

While Castagne hasn’t been at his best for the Foxes this season, he could be a decent back-up option for Arsenal.

He’s a versatile full-back who can operate off either side, which would also provide cover for Oleksandr Zinchenko should Tierney move on this summer.