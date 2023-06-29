Arsenal now ‘increasingly confident’ of keeping record-breaking prospect despite interest from PL rivals

The latest news from Fabrizio Romano suggests that Arsenal are very confident that they will keep hold of highly-rated prospect Ethan Nwaneri.

There have been recent reports suggesting that he could leave this summer. The same reports suggested that Chelsea and Manchester City were both keen on the Arenal player.

Romano now provided an update on the future of the 16 year-old who broke the Premier League record by becoming the youngest ever player to feature in a match.

Romano said: “Understand Arsenal now increasingly confident to keep 2007 born gem Ethan Nwaneri at the club — new deal almost agreed despite top clubs interest. Club sources confirm plan to get it done soon, talks advancing and progressing well waiting to have it signed.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal confident of keeping Ethan Nwaneri

This is great news for Arsenal. Nwaneri is a top prospect and this is proven by the fact that Chelsea and Manchester City both want to sign him.

Arsenal are looking good this summer. They recently confirmed that Kai Havertz signed for the club and they are reportedly close to signing Declan Rice.

It is good that they are also focusing on their future as well as the present. With young talents like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli already shining in the Premier League, young talents like Nwaneri must be excited about breaking into the first team.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta already gave Nwaneri his debut in the Premier League. If he keeps on performing at youth level then he must not be far away from being more involved in the senior setup.

The fact that they have managed to keep him despite a lot of interest shows how far they have come over the last year. It is an exciting time to be a fan of the club.