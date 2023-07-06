The latest reports suggest that there is one thing that is putting English clubs interested in Oscar Gloukh off of signing him.

Recent reports suggested that Arsenal, as well as Manchester United and Manchester City are all interested in the player.

Despite this, a new report from The Athletic has claimed that these English clubs are not 100% sure on signing Gloukh yet.

There is one reason for this and that is due to his size. English clubs are worried that Gloukh is too small and this could affect his physicality.

Despite this, they are still monitoring the Red Bull Salzburg player.

Photo by Giorgi Ebanoidze/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Arsenal interested in Oscar Gloukh

The “special” prospect seems like a player who has world-class potential.

The Israel international is currently 19 years-old, but the fact that he is picking up so much interest from very top clubs emphasises his quality now and in the future.

It is no shock to see the Gunners trying to sign a wonderkid. They are now in the Champions League and battling for the Premier League title so can pick up top talents.

Despite his size, Gloukh is a player which clubs want due to his technical ability on the ball. Gloukh already has 21 goal contributions to his name.

Despite him not being as physical, he is definitely a player worth taking a minor risk on to sign.

Photo by Andreas Schaad – FC Red Bull Salzburg/FC Red Bull Salzburg via Getty Images

It is a very exciting time to be an Arsenal fan. The club have already signed Kai Havertz and are no doubt close to a couple of other top signings.

Reports suggest that Declan Rice is close to signing, whilst other reports are suggesting that Jurrien Timber is on his way to the club.

The Gunners clearly want to be a big threat next season again and make sure that last season wasn’t a one off.