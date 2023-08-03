Arsenal now have clear path to swoop for £20m target likened to Aguero – TBR View

Arsenal have been linked with one of Brazil’s top talents over the past few weeks.

In July, FT reported that the Gunners had been scouting Santos forward Marcos Leonardo.

That article also claimed that Arsenal were ‘weighing up’ whether to make a move for the 19-year-old.

Photo by Buda Mendes – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Arsenal have bolstered their ranks considerably this summer, but they’re yet to bring in attacking reinforcements.

Although Kai Havertz can play as a forward, it looks as though Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is looking at him in midfield.

Back to Leonardo, the Gunners appeared to have fallen behind in the race for the player, with Roma in pole position.

Indeed, there were reports on Wednesday suggesting that crunch talks were taking place involving the Giallorossi.

Now, it looks as though Roma’s hopes of signing Leonardo have taken a huge blow, and Arsenal may well benefit.

‘The amount offered was very low’

Santos sports coordinator Paulo Roberto Falcao has spoken about the negotiation, as per Brazilian outlet UOL.

“Marcos Leonardo was approached by Roma, who spoke directly with the president,” he said. “I did not get involved.

“What I know is that Roma’s offer was much lower, not just the offer regarding payment terms. Under these conditions, there is no way to do business.

“We don’t offer players, we receive proposals. We don’t put players up for sale. Of course, when a proposal arrives, we study it.

“But this one from Roma, the condition is unfeasible due to the quality of Marcos, for the extraordinary player that he is. I like him a lot. The amount offered was very low.”

Photo by Marcelo Endelli – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Arsenal now have opportunity to swoop

According to Bolavip, the Italians offered 42 million real for Leonardo, which works out at around £6.8million. Arsenal could easily blow that offer out of the water.

Santos reportedly only want around £20million for him, even though he apparently has a £86million release clause. This shouldn’t be an issue for the Gunners.

Leonardo is a top talent who has been likened to Sergio Aguero and deemed an ‘extremely dangerous’ forward.

Falcao’s comments suggest that Arsenal now have a clear path to swoop for Leonardo and bring him to the Emirates in future.