Arsenal now have a ‘magical’ player who is being valued at the same price as Phil Foden

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli is now valued at the same price as Manchester City star Phil Foden.

That’s according to CIES, with the football data observatory ranking Martinelli as one of the most valuable players in the world.

Arsenal have picked up some inspired signings over the past few years, with Edu Gaspar making quite the impact as the club’s sporting director.

The Gunners have picked up the likes of Martin Odegaard, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes for fairly modest fees.

But their most inspired piece of business would surely have to be the signing of Gabriel Martinelli for just £6 million.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The 22-year-old was snapped up from Brazilian outfit Ituano back in 2019 and has gone on to establish himself as one of the Premier League’s best wingers.

And it would appear he is now worth just as much as some of the brightest talents in world football, including Phil Foden.

Martinelli valued at same price as Foden

CIES values Martinelli at €150 million (£128.9 million) and he’s joined by some of the world’s best talents in the football data observatory’s list.

Indeed, Barcelona duo Pablo Gabi and Pedri Gonzalez are also valued at the same price, as well as City star Foden.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Martinelli enjoyed a brilliant campaign last time out as he netted 15 goals and provided five assists in the Premier League.

The Brazilian star was lauded as a ‘magical’ talent by Gary Neville on Sky Sports back in May.

It’s fair to say that Arsenal’s recruitment has improved dramatically over the past few years and Martinelli is evidence of that.

The forward was a relatively unknown talent when he arrived at the Emirates Stadium four years ago. But he’s quickly establishing himself as one of the brightest prospects in Europe.