Arsenal now getting closer to signing midfielder with more assists than Martin Odegaard this season

Arsenal have reportedly taken a step forward in their attempts to land Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Sport, which claims that Arsenal are considering a £13 million move for the youngster.

The Gunners have enjoyed a positive start to the season as they sit just two points behind league leaders Tottenham and level with Premier League champions Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s men remain unbeaten in the league but did crash out of the League Cup with a 3-1 defeat to West Ham United last night.

While Arsenal have impressed during the early stages of the campaign, there have been concerns over their midfield.

Indeed, Martin Odegaard has been way below his usual best this season while Kai Havertz is struggling to adapt to a midfield role.

It’s led to suggestions Arteta could look to bolster his options in the middle of the park in January and Arthur Vermeeren is reportedly a target.

Photo by Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

Arsenal getting closer to Vermeeren signing

Sport reports that Barcelona also hold an interest in Vermeeren as Xavi is aiming to bring in a midfielder next summer.

But it’s noted they could miss out to Arsenal, with Arteta’s men weighing up a £13 million offer.

Indeed, the North Londoners have taken a step forward with their interest and have the 18-year-old on their list of targets.

While Vermeeren is seen as a ‘risky’ option for the Gunners, the report notes they are convinced he would adapt to English football with ease.

Vermeeren is enjoying an exceptional campaign in Belgium as he’s netted one goal and provided five assists from a deeper-lying midfield role.

The Belgian youngster has even outperformed Odegaard when it comes to assists so far this term, with the Arsenal captain managing just one in all competitions.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

He has also proven he can operate at the highest level as two of his assists have come in his three Champions League appearances.

The young playmaker certainly looks set for a bright future in the game. But it would be a surprise to see Arsenal turn to him to fix their issues in midfield.

While Vermeeren is undoubtedly a highly-rated prospect, it would be a huge gamble to sign him in an attempt to bolster Arsenal’s title hopes.