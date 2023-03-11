Arsenal now fear their 'incredible' player will be out injured until next month











Arsenal now fear Eddie Nketiah may be missing until after the international break with injury.

Goal report that Nketiah is now not expected to be back until next month with the ankle problem he has been nursing.

He has not played since the 4-0 win over Everton, having previously deputised for Gabriel Jesus after his own injury at the World Cup.

Leandro Trossard is the closer of Arsenal’s forwards to an injury return and Jesus should be back sooner rather than later too.

Photo by Stephen White – CameraSport via Getty Images

Eddie Nketiah could be missing until April with injury

Arsenal play their final game of March against Crystal Palace next Sunday and then return on April 1 against Leeds after the international break.

That is the game Nketiah is targeting for his return according to the report, and Mikel Arteta will hope to have Jesus and Trossard back before that.

At the minute, Arsenal are a bit short in attacking areas, with Gabriel Martinelli playing through the middle against Sporting on Thursday.

Aaron Ramsdale has told The Fellas podcast that Nketiah is Arsenal’s most underrated player and described his teammate as ‘incredible’.

“I know people have recently been saying how well he’s doing, which is all well and good. He’s very good, Eddie Nketiah is very, very good,” he said.

“People just say he needs to score more. Watch the last few games, his link-up play is just as good as everyone talks about Jesus and his link-up play is incredible.

“I know there was a time where he didn’t score in like eight games or something, but he was making goals or bringing people in to play to score goals.

“And Eddie’s doing the same now and because we’re still winning and scoring, people are starting to realise. The goal against West Ham I see him do day in and day out in training. Feel for the defender, turn him, every time.”