Arsenal now eyeing move for 26-year-old who idolises Thierry Henry

Arsenal are still plotting moves in the transfer market this summer despite spending more than £200m already.

Mikel Arteta has made no secret of his desire to see the Arsenal squad keep on improving. The signings of Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz have all added quality to the ranks.

However, the Gunners boss wants more, with another midfielder and a winger among the positions he’s thought to be keen on adding to.

And according to Calciomercato, the Gunners could make an attempt to sign Frankfurt midfielder Djibril Sow, despite him being in talks to join Lazio.

It’s reported how Lazio have agreed a deal worth around £13m for the midfielder. However, with the deal not over the line just yet, Arsenal are lurking and considering making their own move for Sow.

Sow has been looked at by Arsenal before and is well known to former Gunners midfielder, Granit Xhaka.

Reportedly a player who idolised Thierry Henry when he was growing up, the attraction towards Arsenal is pretty obvious for Sow.

Described as a midfield player with ‘destructive’ qualities to his game, Sow could very much give Mikel Arteta that vital extra body in midfield.

Arsenal will keep busy until the deadline

If the last few windows are anything to go by, then Arsenal will keep themselves more than busy as we tick towards the end of August soon.

The Gunners are always looking to invest and bring in new players and while outgoings are the priority right now, don’t rule out more incomings either.

Sow is obviously a good player and plays a role that few in the Arsenal team do. With so many good footballers who can create, it never hurts to have a destroyer like Sow involved. And at just £13m, he could be a bargain.