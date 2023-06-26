Arsenal are keeping an eye on potential alternatives to Declan Rice and have reportedly got their eyes on Monaco midfielder, Youssouf Fofana.

The Gunners are still pressing ahead with their bid to sign Rice. But with Manchester City lurking and West Ham yet to agree to a sale, Arsenal need to have other players to turn towards.

And according to L’Equipe, Fofana is one of the players being eyed up by Arsenal at the moment.

Photo by Valerio Pennicino – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Arsenal keen on Youssouf Fofana

According to L’Equipe, the situation at Monaco – they remain without a manager – could see a number of players moved on this summer.

One of those players is Fofana, who the French club apparently value at around the £30m mark.

That sort of money means he comes in three times cheaper than Rice, who West Ham are looking to fetch north of £100m for.

Of course, Fofana might not be in the same class as Rice just yet. But he is a player of high quality and is already into double figures in terms of caps for France.

Previously scouted by Liverpool, Fofana is said to be ‘famed for his physical prowess’ over in France and can dominate midfield duels.

Whether or not he’d fil the void left by Rice not signing though, remains to be seen.

Plan B’s always needed

There’s no point in putting all your eggs in one basket and it seems like Arsenal are at least keeping other players in mind as they pursue Rice.

Gunners fans will be hoping that Declan Rice does indeed join. If he doesn’t after all this time, it will feel so deflating for the club.

But Fofana is a good player in his own right as well. You don’t play for this current French side without having a bit about you and Fofana is certainly a player of quality.