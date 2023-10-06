Arsenal now eyeing £50m forward who Arsene Wenger wanted in 2017

Arsenal have rekindled their interest in Wolves star Pedro Neto, according to Alex Crook.

The journalist, writing on talkSPORT, claims the Gunners are “back on the trail” of the 23-year-old.

Arsenal’s Premier League rivals would be reluctant to lose Neto, acknowledged Crook.

However, “their ongoing financial fair play issues mean a sizeable transfer offer would put that resolve to the test”.

However, Gary O’Neil is apparently aware that, if Neto can maintain form and stay fully fit, it is “inevitable bigger clubs will come calling”.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Saka injury worries

Arsenal are currently sweating over the fitness of Bukayo Saka, who picked up a knock earlier this week.

Even if the 22-year-old returns to action quickly, the Gunners will be eager to lighten his workload in the coming months.

As a result, it looks as though Arsenal have decided to look at Neto as cover and competition for Saka.

The Portuguese ace has got off to a flyer this season, with one goal and four assists in seven Premier League outings.

Neto has already clocked up 118 appearances for his club, registering 12 goals and 17 assists. He has also won four Portugal caps.

Several years ago, Football Talent Scout compared him to Mohamed Salah, and he’s certainly on the right track to become a star just like the Liverpool ace.

Interestingly, Arsene Wenger reportedly wanted to sign Neto for Arsenal when he was still an up-and-coming talent.

Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images

The Mirror reported in 2017 that the legendary Gunners boss had his eyes on the player when he was still at Braga.

Two years later, Wolves signed him – after a stint at Lazio – and he has gone on to become an established star in the top flight.

In terms of price tag, there were reports last year claiming Wolves wanted around £50million for Neto.

Our view

Amid the Saka injury scare, Arsenal definitely need to bolster their ranks to lessen his workload. And Neto would be a great shout for the club.

However, would Wolves sell him mid-season when things haven’t been going that well for them early on in the campaign, even amid the alleged FFP issues?

Admittedly it’s still very early in the season, but they’re currently 15th – three points above the bottom three – with four losses from seven.