Arsenal now confident they will sign ‘very quick’ South American player

Arsenal have already made three big summer signings this year but Edu thinks he’s now closing in on his fourth new name.

The Gunners have spent over £200m on Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice but it doesn’t seem their business is done just yet.

Outgoings remain the priority for Mikel Arteta’s squad. However, according to 90Min, Arsenal are close to signing Brazilian midfielder Bitello as well.

90Min builds on reports over the last week or so that Arsenal are keen on Bitello by suggesting that the Gunners now feel confident they will get their man. This, despite claims that other European sides have also been in touch with Bitello’s reps.

Photo by Richard Ducker/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Lauded by scouting website Breaking the Lines as being a ‘very quick’ midfield talent, Bitello would be yet another Brazilian player to join the Arsenal ranks.

Edu has had huge success in signing players from the region with Arsenal. The likes of Martinelli and Marquinhos came directly in, while Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Magalhaes are among the Brazilians to sign as well.

Bitello, 23, is seen as a versatile midfielder who can offer Arsenal a number of options.

Another one ticked off for Edu at Arsenal

Arsenal are doing wonders this summer and if they can move and land Bitello as well, then it’s yet another sound move.

Having Edu in charge with his sources over in South America seems to be working wonders for the Gunners. Bitello looks like being another top young player but at 23, is probably old enough to slot right in as well.

Arsenal are flying as a club right now. With Bitello, it’s easy to see why he wants to be part of the journey.