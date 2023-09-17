Arsenal now battling Manchester United and Klopp to sign ‘special’ international midfielder

Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool are among the clubs looking to complete the signing of exciting young midfielder, Oscar Gloukh.

The Israel international has impressed in recent months and it looks like he could be the next player to leave RB Salzburg for bigger and better things.

And according to The Sun, Arsenal and Manchester United – as well as Liverpool – are looking to sign Gloukh.

According to The Sun, clubs including Arsenal and United sent scouts to watch Gloukh during the international break.

The 19-year-old rewarded the journey those scouts made as well by scoring for his country as he continued to show his potential and quality.

After impressing at Salzburg since making a £6m move to the club, the next step for Gloukh will be to make move to one of the big clubs in Europe.

Tottenham have previously shown interest in Gloukh as well in the summer. The ‘special‘ attacking midfielder could well end up following a similar path to that of Dominik Szoboszlai at Liverpool.

One to watch

There are some fine young players emerging in Europe at the moment and Oscar Gloukh very much seems to be a name on the radars of a number of top clubs.

Quality attacking midfield players can often be at a premium and Gloukh does seem to have something about him in that sense. It’s easy, then, to see why Arsenal and United want to sign him.

Quite who wins the race for Gloukh, remains open to opinion. But come January, expect the Israeli to be a name being linked with a number of clubs.