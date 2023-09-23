Arsenal now back in the race for ‘complete’ £25m forward they have been following for some time

Reports are suggesting Arsenal are interested in Serie A forward Charles De Ketelaere and other clubs are also involved.

According to Calciomercato.It, Arsenal ‘have been following’ De Ketelaere for quite some time as they looked for an attacker.

Arsenal, as well as other clubs like Manchester United and Newcastle United are ‘ready to get back on his trail’.

The report says to ‘pay attention’ to Arsenal in this transfer saga as many clubs seem to want to sign the striker. He is currently on loan at Atalanta but the report says that they could buy him for around £25million.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Arsenal back in the race for De Ketelaere

It is no shock to see many top teams like Arsenal in the race for the 22 year-old as it looks like he has top potential.

The ‘complete‘ forward has struggled at AC Milan but at the right club he could definitely shine and match his top ceiling.

He is definitely a player who comes with a lot of risk due to the fact that he struggled to find the net at AC Milan.

It is now up to Arsenal to see whether they think the risk is worth it. With the value of him around £25million it is definitely a lot of money.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal have some top attackers already like Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, so this transfer may be one that should not be pursued.

The only worry would be if he went to a Premier League rival and then performed brilliantly for that club, but it is very unknown whether that would happen.