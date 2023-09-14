Arsenal now announce Vinai Venkatesham will leave at the end of the 2023/24 season; net worth and wages

The latest reports suggest that a key figure at Arsenal is due to leave his role at the club in the near future.

The Athletic and Arsenal have both confirmed that Chief Executive Vinai Venkatesham is due to leave his role at Arsenal next summer.

The report goes on to say that the decision was made by Venkatesham as ‘he seeks to pursue a new challenge’. Arsenal now have time to work on a succession plan.

For now, the Chief Executive will continue as normal until next summer when he eventually leaves. Apparently, Venkatesham is ‘highly regarded’ across the football industry.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Vinai Venkatesham to leave Arsenal next summer

It may be a shock for those associated with Arsenal to hear that the Chief Executive is leaving at the end of the season.

The Gunners are in a very successful period of their rebuild right now as they look to be consistent title challengers.

Now, they will have to look for a new key person to takeover as their Chief Executive. Despite them being a big club this is not easy to do.

They will be pleased that they have the time until the end of the season to find a new person for this role and this period is now crucial.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Vinai Venkatesham Wages and Net Worth

According to zgr, the net worth of Venkatesham is around £1.2million. He is apparently on a wage of around £770k-a-year.

It will be interesting to see how they cope with the change when it happens. No doubt, with the way they are being run lately, they will definitely have plans in place.

For now, the focus is on the pitch and in making sure the Gunners compete well in both the Premier League and the Champions League.