Arsenal news: Takehiro Tomiyasu talks game time and delivers Ben White verdict











Arsenal star Takehiro Tomiyasu has spoken about his lack of starts at the Emirates this season, in conversation with Goal.com.

The Gunners full-back also gave his verdict on Ben White, who has been keeping him out of the Arsenal starting XI.

Tomiyasu was the undisputed first-choice at right-back last season, and was one the Gunners’ most consistent performers.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

However, the Japan international missed most of pre-season due to injury, prompting Mikel Arteta to play White at right-back.

The 25-year-old, who made his name as a centre-back, shone in the new position and became first-choice on the right-hand side.

Tomiyasu has made just four Premier League starts this term, but has still clocked up 23 appearances in all competitions.

In addition, he is usually the first substitute Arsenal make in games, testament to Arteta’s continued faith in him.

Tomiyasu acknowledges that “you have to accept the reality” about White, who has been in superb form.

He also stressed that he just wants to help the team out, whether he’s a starter or a substitute.

“You have to accept the reality,” Tomiyasu told Charles Watts. “Ben White has been doing very well. He is fantastic.

“Of course I want to play from the start. The only thing I can do is prove my value on the pitch and show what I can do.

“I just want to help the team. It doesn’t matter if I’m playing from the start or not. When I’m on the pitch I give everything.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal looking like winners now thanks to the likes of Tomiyasu – TBR View

Although it’s a shame seeing Tomiyasu struggling for starts, his attitude is emblematic of Arsenal’s successes so far this season.

The Gunners have been superb this term and are hoping to finally win the Premier League title for the first time since 2004.

With competition so fierce within the Arsenal ranks, there will undoubtedly be some disappointment regarding high-quality players who’d be starting for most other teams.

It’s not ideal for some individuals, but for the manager and team, it’s a great headache to have.

And when you have players like Tomiyasu praising their competitors and pledging to give their all for the team, that’s what winning teams are made of.