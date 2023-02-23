Arsenal news: Romano shares exciting Saka contract update follow-up











Arsenal have reportedly reached verbal agreement to extend Bukayo Saka‘s contract at the Emirates Stadium.

On Thursday afternoon, the Daily Mail claimed that the Gunners were closing in on a new deal for the 21-year-old.

As per Sami Mokbel’s report, Saka has told Arsenal he wants to stay at the club long-term.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

‘The principles of an agreement are believed to be in place,’ said the report.

‘With all parties now working on resolving smaller details of the contract.’

The report also claimed Saka’s new Arsenal deal would be worth in excess of £200,000-a-week.

Inclusive of bonuses, this would likely make the England international the Gunners’ highest-paid player.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has just provided a further update on the Saka contract reports.

The transfer insider took to Twitter to say he understood the player’s new contract would run until 2028.

“It’s not signed yet but it will get done,” Romano confidently wrote.

He added: “Saka only, always wanted to stay.”

Bright future for Saka and Arsenal

Amazing news and a great fresh update for Arsenal fans.

The original report spoke of a long-term deal, and now Romano says it’ll be for a further five years.

Arsenal are doing superbly on the pitch this season and it’s leading to long-term contract extensions for their top talents.

Gabriel Martinelli has already committed his future to the Gunners, and now Saka looks set to follow.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Hopefully it won’t be long until Arsenal release the official announcement, and there will be huge celebrations among the fanbase when that happens.

Mikel Arteta and Edu have needed a few years to get the Gunners back on track.

It has not been easy, but now Arsenal’s future continues to look brighter and brighter.