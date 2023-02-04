Arsenal news: Paul Merson delivers verdict on Jorginho signing











Arsenal legend Paul Merson has welcomed the arrival of Jorginho to the Emirates Stadium.

The Highbury icon, writing in the Daily Star, says the Italy international is “perfect” for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Merson also admitted he was surprised that Chelsea let him go.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal bolstered their midfield ranks late on in the January transfer window with the signing of Jorginho.

Mikel Arteta had been looking for reinforcements in the middle of the park.

Mohamed Elneny is on the sidelines with a significant knee injury, while Thomas Partey had an injury scare.

Arsenal tried to sign Moises Caicedo, but Brighton weren’t willing to do business.

The Gunners then switched their attentions to Jorginho and duly signed him for £12million.

Merson thinks the 31-year-old’s arrival will give Arsenal a huge boost in their Premier League title hopes.

“I think Arsenal have been so cute and clever in the January market,” Merson wrote in the Daily Star.

“They have undoubtedly maximised their chances of winning the Premier League title.

“I’ve seen criticism of the Jorginho signing but I think that is a masterstroke.

“Eighteen months ago after the European Championship final at Wembley, we were all talking about how England will never unearth a player like him.

“He is perfect for Arsenal and he doesn’t even have to play every week.

“Jorginho will help the Gunners dominate the ball and control matches – all for just £12m.

“I’m shocked Chelsea let him go for that.

“I know his contract is up in the summer but that’s a cup of tea to the Blues.

“He could have shown Enzo Fernandez the ropes but Chelsea’s loss is Arsenal’s gain.”

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Jorginho what Arsenal need right now – TBR View

Admittedly, Jorginho’s arrival at Arsenal was met by a mixed reaction from the fanbase.

The last time the Gunners signed an older player from Chelsea, he wasn’t exactly a hit, to put it mildly.

Arsenal’s transfer strategy has changed dramatically since then.

So perhaps, seeing Jorginho arrive at the Emirates looked like a return to those days for some.

However, this isn’t a case of Arsenal signing a Chelsea cast-off.

Jorginho is still a player of the highest calibre, and it was almost surprising to see the Blues agree to a move.

Arsenal also could do with some more experience in the dressing room and on the pitch.

There’s a lot of pressure being at the top of the table. And Jorginho can help keep heads calm.

That’s obviously on top of what he can bring to the pitch. He’s a quality player and a fine addition to the Arsenal ranks.