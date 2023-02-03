Arsenal news: Matt Smith spotted in training pre-Everton











Arsenal are hoping to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table when they head to Everton on Saturday.

The Gunners are in amazing form in the league, with just one defeat and two draws so far this term.

And though Arsenal lost in the FA Cup to Manchester City last time out, it could’ve been a blessing in disguise.

The Gunners now have no domestic cup competitions to focus on, enabling them to pay more attention to the league.

Arsenal will take on an Everton side in dire straits, with new manager Sean Dyche set for a baptism of fire.

On Thursday, the Gunners media team shared photos of the squad’s latest training session.

Arsenal academy graduate Matt Smith was among the players taking part at London Colney.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

‘Technically gifted’

Smith famously made Arsenal’s FA Cup final squad in 2020 ahead of Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi.

The midfielder joined the Gunners ranks aged eight and currently captains for their Under-21s.

Smith has also taken in three loan stints while on the Gunners’ books – at Swindon, Charlton and Doncaster.

The Arsenal website has described him as a ‘technically gifted central midfielder with an impressive passing range’.

As per football.london, coaches at Arsenal have deemed Smith a ‘composed midfielder with an eye for a pass’.

Meanwhile, Arsenal youth team expert Jeorge Bird has called Smith a ‘superb passer’.

The player has even been compared to Ozil on Twitter.

Although the 22-year-old has been featuring in some training sessions, his future at the club seems uncertain.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Smith is yet to make his competitive Arsenal debut.

And though he’s made a few squads this season, he doesn’t look likely to feature any time soon.

Indeed, journalist Daniel Cutts reported on Monday that Arsenal were ‘willing to let him go’ before the transfer deadline.

Several Championship sides, as well as Germany’s Augsburg, were reportedly eyeing Smith.

As it stands, the player remains at Arsenal, and Arteta seems happy enough with him to have him take part in senior training.

However, it looks as though his future lies elsewhere come the end of the season.