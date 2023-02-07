Arsenal news: Kevin Campbell delivers verdict on Ben White form











Arsenal icon Kevin Campbell has been speaking to Highbury Squad about the Gunners’ recent displays.

The Highbury cult hero admitted that Arsenal are going through a “sticky patch” at present.

Campbell also named Ben White as a player whose form has dropped somewhat in recent games.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

However, he stressed that playing superbly over the course of a full season is impossible.

White has been outstanding for Arsenal for most of the season.

Indeed, Campbell said the £120,000-a-week ace was “incredible” in the first half of the campaign.

However, White has been struggling of late and has come in for some criticism.

He had a difficult day against Manchester United and was substituted at half-time.

White also didn’t have a great day at the office against Everton, giving the ball away far too often.

This isn’t something Campbell is particularly concerned about.

“We’re going through a sticky patch right now,” he said on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel.

“Let me just say, everybody won’t play well all season, it’s impossible. Impossible.

“So Ben White has been incredible for the first part of the season.

“His level has dropped a little bit, it happens.

“That’s why we have a squad, that’s why you mix and match your squad.”

Players aren’t machines – TBR View

Campbell is correct. You’d struggle to find a player who can maintain the highest levels across a 50-plus game season.

Players aren’t machines. Fatigue, burnout, injuries and the likes can all play a part in reducing performance levels.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

White has been absolutely superb for the Gunners this term.

So much so, in fact, that the equally outstanding Takehiro Tomiyasu has had to play second fiddle to him.

Now, White’s levels have dropped a little. Perhaps he could do with a rest, and Tomiyasu could come in for him.

It’s also worth remembering this is White’s first season as a right-back. It’s a difficult transition to make.

Arsenal were handed a reprieve on Sunday, ironically thanks to arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Their win over Manchester City means the Gunners remain five points clear at the top of the table.

Perhaps Arteta will opt to rest White in the next match. That’s why strength in depth is important.