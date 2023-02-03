Arsenal news: Romano discusses new Martinelli contract











Fabrizio Romano has given his verdict on Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli signing a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The transfer insider, speaking on his YouTube channel, said “many big clubs” were keeping tabs on the Gunners ace.

However, Martinelli’s love of Arsenal and London led to his decision to pen fresh terms at the club.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Gunners announced on Friday that Martinelli had penned a long-term contract with Arsenal.

According to Sky Sports, the 21-year-old’s new deal runs until 2027, with a further year’s option.

David Ornstein of The Athletic first called the news, his report coming out on Thursday night.

Romano, speaking about Martinelli’s contract, suggested that other clubs remain interested in the player.

However, the likelihood is that he won’t be going anywhere for a long time.

“Gabriel Martinelli’s new contract is big news for Arsenal,” said Romano.

“He is a fantastic player who was on the list of many top clubs around Europe.

“Many big clubs are tracking Martinelli.

“But he loves Arsenal, he loves the coach, he loves the city, he loves the club, he loves the dressing room.

“So he decided to extend his contract until June 2027 with an option to extend for a further season.”

Arsenal and Martinelli both going to the top – TBR View

Martinelli has become a real star for Arsenal, and he’s only at the start of his career, so who knows how far he can go.

The youngster hit the ground running at the Emirates Stadium in his maiden season.

He became the first teenager since Nicolas Anelka to score his way into double figures for the Gunners.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Martinelli then spent some time out of the XI as he developed his game.

Mikel Arteta often received criticism for now giving him much game time.

Now, once again, his long game has been justified.

Martinelli has now committed his future to the club that took a chance on him when they signed him from Ituano.

Likewise, the Gunners have a future superstar on their books until 2027, testament to their rise back to the top.