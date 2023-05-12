Arsenal 'most likely destination' for £26m goal machine - journalist











Arsenal have been linked with Lens forward Lois Openda in recent days.

According to 90Min, the Gunners are one of several clubs who have been scouting the 23-year-old.

As well as Arsenal, the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle and Aston Villa are circling.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Jonathan Johnson has now spoken about Openda’s future and his most likely destination.

The journalist, writing on CaughtOffside, spoke about Arsenal, Villa and Leeds United specifically.

Johnson believes Openda would not “be open to dropping down from the Champions League”.

This would pretty much rule out Villa, as they’re still fighting to play in the Europa Conference League, he said.

Johnson also said Leeds are a “non-starter” as they’re still deep in a relegation battle.

“I think that probably makes Arsenal the most likely destination if Openda does move to England,” he continued.

“Lens will obviously try to keep as many star names as possible and Openda would make sense as being a priority in that respect.

“A big offer could turn their heads, but we’ll have to see if Arsenal are willing to pay that much for a striker right now when their priorities will probably be in midfield and defence.”

Our view

Admittedly, Arsenal are fairly well stocked in attack, but Openda is a top talent who shouldn’t cost too much.

Inter Live recently reported that Lens have placed a €30million (£26million) price tag on the Belgium international.

Openda has registered an impressive 19 goals and three assists this season, keeping Lens well in the Ligue 1 title race.

That said, with so many clubs keen, there is no doubt that we could easily see a bidding war over the summer.

Were that to happen, then Arsenal may decide to bail and prioritise other positions they need more.