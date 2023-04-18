Arsenal monitoring Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele











Arsenal are monitoring the situation of Ousmane Dembele, with Barcelona considering allowing the Frenchman to leave the club this summer.

That is according to 90min, who suggest that a number of Premier League sides are keeping tabs on the 25-year-old amid doubts over his future at Camp Nou.

Ousmane Dembele has had an interesting time at Barcelona. It is probably fair to say that he has never realised his full potential with the Catalan giants – for various reasons. But he has still managed 81 goal involvements in 178 games.

90min reports that Xavi rates Dembele highly. However, Barca could consider offers for the winger in the summer as he approaches the final year of his contract.

And a host of Premier League teams are open to bringing him to England, with 90min claiming that Arsenal are rivalling the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle for Dembele.

Much will surely depend on what kind of fee Barcelona want for Dembele. Of course, they are not in the strongest position with his contract having little more than a year left to run.

But they spent an initial £97 million to bring him to Catalonia. And he has been a fairly decent signing. So you would imagine that they would not make a huge loss on him if they are going to let him go.

It would be a surprise to see him end up at Arsenal. The Gunners will be able to offer him Champions League football next season. And of course, it is an incredibly exciting time to join Mikel Arteta’s side.

They have benefitted massively from signing a player from La Liga who had been doubted by many. Martin Odegaard has proved to be an unbelievable signing after previously looking destined to not live up to expectations at Real Madrid.

Dembele has got closer to realising his potential in Spain. Xavi has described him as ‘special‘, while Thierry Henry suggested that he has been ‘magnificent‘. But there is a reason Barcelona are not entirely against the prospect of losing him.

It would be a gamble for Arsenal. But there will be plenty of fans hoping that they roll the dice.