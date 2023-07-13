Joao Cancelo could still ultimately end up at Arsenal this summer.

That is according to Dean Jones who stated on The Done Deal Show that he was told a few days ago that Arsenal may potentially move for the defender if he’s still available towards the end of the transfer window.

The Portuguese full-back has been linked with the Gunners for a little while now, and it looks like the north London club haven’t quite given up on the idea of bringing him in just yet.

Jones says that Cancelo isn’t seen as a priority, but if there is a deal to be done at the end of the summer, Mikel Arteta’s side may pounce.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Cancelo could sign

Jones shared what he knows about the £60m man.

“In terms of Cancelo I asked someone about this again the other day and it was put to me that if he is still there at the back end of this transfer window Arsenal might sign him. He’s not seen as an absolute priority, in fact it is seen as a luxury to get Cancelo in this transfer window because they feel like they’re well set up at the back, they feel this Timber deal is significant to how they’ll play next season and they’re not worried about it right now,” Jones said.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Luxury

As Jones says, this would be a massive luxury signing from Arsenal.

As good as Cancelo is, the reality is that he’s not really needed at the Emirates right now.

With Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney at left-back and Jurrien Timber and Ben White soon to be options at right-back, Cancelo isn’t really someone Arsenal are desperate to add to their squad.

With that being said, he’d still be a brilliant addition, and if Arsenal do sign him they will have one of the deepest and strongest squads in all of Europe.

Watch this space.