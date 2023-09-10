Arsenal may make January move for ‘ridiculous’ 23-year-old with two goals this term; Arteta loves him

Arsenal remain admirers of Dusan Vlahovic and could consider making a move for the Juventus striker during the January transfer window.

That is according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, which suggests that Mikel Arteta has been a fan of the Serbia international for a long time now.

Dusan Vlahovic appears to have been linked with a Premier League move in every window for the last few years. He made a brilliant start to life in Serie A with Fiorentina, scoring 38 league goals in his last 18 months before joining Juve.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

His time in Turin has not really got going. However, he has still managed to score 19 goals in 45 Serie A games for the Old Lady. He has started this season with two goals in three games.

Arsenal could make January move for Dusan Vlahovic

Nevertheless, it seems that he could get the chance to leave Juve in January. Tuttomercatoweb is now reporting that Arsenal want to sign another forward in the winter. And Vlahovic is one of the club’s top targets for that position, with Arteta a long-time admirer.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The report notes that a bid of just under £69 million would have seen Vlahovic get the green light to leave in the summer.

Obviously, much can change before the January window opens. Certainly, if Vlahovic is prolific over the coming months, Juventus are surely going to make sure that he stays.

Arsenal meanwhile, may not need to spend big on another goalscorer. Eddie Nketiah has been impressive so far this season. And Gabriel Jesus reminded everyone of what he can do in the win over Manchester United.

Arsenal have spent plenty of money in the last few windows. So a winter move for Vlahovic is probably not something supporters will be really expecting.

Vlahovic is a ‘ridiculous‘ talent with plenty of room to improve further. So if Arsenal do make a move, he would certainly be an exciting signing.

But given the amount of links there have been in the last few years, it would be little surprise if Vlahovic remains at Juventus beyond the window.