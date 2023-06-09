Arsenal making progress in pursuit of Declan Rice – journalist

Arsenal have made progress in their bid to sign Declan Rice from West Ham this summer, according to Miguel Delaney.

The Independent’s chief football writer has been speaking about Rice and Arsenal in his latest Reading the Game column.

And in there, he claims the Gunners have indeed made some forward steps when it comes to signing the midfielder.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal making moves for Declan Rice

Of course, knowledge of Arsenal being keen on Rice is one of football’s worst kept secrets at the moment.

But it does seem that the Gunners are making inroads with a deal and according to Delaney, things are moving in the right direction.

“There has been progress with Arsenal, although they are still some way apart from West Ham United as regards how the purchase is made. A fee is almost agreed, but West Ham want the payment to only be over two instalments,” Delaney wrote.

Rice further enhanced his reputation this week by leading West Ham to European glory. He admitted after the game that there is interest in him but for now, he’s happy at the Hammers.

Arsenal are leading the charge for the England man and are expected to make proper bids in the coming days.

Over the line

The big problem for Arsenal when it comes to Declan Rice is getting this deal done and dusted officially.

They seem to have been here before with a few transfers and at the last minute, have lost out. See Vlahovic and Mudryk.

However, it does seem Rice wants to move to Arsenal if he can. And if the Gunners can indeed get everything agreed when it’s going to be quite the start to the window for them.

Rice is a real difference maker for this Arsenal side and fans can surely start getting a bit excited about things.