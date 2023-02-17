Arsenal make contact with 'beautiful' attacker to see if he'll join them, Martinelli's a big fan - journalist











Arsenal have now made contact with Ansu Fati to see if he wants to join the club when the summer transfer window opens.

That is what journalist Ben Jacobs has told Give Me Sport, as the Gunners prepare for a market they could go into as Premier League champions.

In January, they tried to sign Mykhailo Mudryk to strengthen their options out wide before Chelsea gazumped them and they opted for Leandro Trossard.

It seems increased depth and quality on the wings will also be on their agenda again this summer, in case Barcelona let Fati go.

Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

Jacobs said: “At the moment, Barcelona think that his development is with them.

“He’s down the list in terms of the order of players that Barcelona would like to sell to bring in income and ultimately to reduce their wage bill.

“So it’s going to take quite a large number from a Premier League club.

“Arsenal have made a little bit of contact on the player’s side to try and see what his desire is and if he’s open to the Premier League.”

Gunners winger Gabriel Martinelli is a fan of Fati, having played alongside him when he went on trial at Barca before joining Arsenal.

“I even trained with Ansu Fati [at Barcelona] and we became friends. He helped me a lot and now he’s playing on the main team.

“He’s a boy who deserves everything good that is happening to him. He is super humble and welcomed me super well there”, Martinelli told Spanish outlet MARCA in 2020.

That said, if Fati came in, it could have more of an impact on Martinelli’s minutes, with Trossard already eating into them, coming off the bench as Mikel Arteta’s first substitute more often than not now.