Arsenal make approach for ‘one of the most exciting young talents in Europe’

Arsenal have enjoyed a superb transfer window so far, making three top signings.

Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice have all joined the Gunners in the past few weeks.

Now, according to a report from Portugal, Arsenal have made an approach for a world-class defensive prospect.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Record has claimed that the Gunners have got in touch with Sporting Lisbon prodigy Ousmane Diomande.

Apparently, ‘some top clubs in Europe’ have been keenly following the 19-year-old’s progress.

Indeed, a ‘tempting offer’ could arrive from one of those top clubs this summer.

Arsenal are the only club that Record name in their report, suggesting they have a strong interest in Diomande.

However, the Gunners will have to loosen their purse strings if they want to sign the defender.

The report claims Sporting will only let Diomande go if his €80million (£69million) release clause is triggered.

Our view

Arsenal have already bolstered their defensive ranks with Timber.

Nonetheless, the Gunners they could do with more reinforcements at the back.

Arsenal could potentially do with an understudy-type player who can become a star in the long term.

Diomande certainly ticks that box. He’s young, but has already shown that he’s got what it takes at the highest level.

Football Talent Scout recently deemed him “one of the most exciting young talents in Europe”.

His main strengths are his physicality, his vision and his speed, added the scouting report.

Photo by Joao Rico/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Admittedly, £69million is a hefty price tag for such a young player with fewer than 50 senior appearances under his belt.

The likelihood is Diomande won’t move this summer, but it’ll be interesting to see how he fares next season.

If he continues on his trajectory, he could well be the talk of the 2024 summer transfer window.