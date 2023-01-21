Arsenal Transfer News: Michael Olise now on Arteta's radar after Trossard signing











Arsenal are being linked with players left, right and centre at the moment it seems and the latest to be mentioned is Crystal Palace’s, Michael Olise.

Despite the Gunners announcing the signing of Leandro Trossard yesterday, it seems the club are very much still active in the market. Arsenal are close to signing Jakub Kiwior and have eyes on Ivan Fresneda as well.

And according to The Daily Mail, another player the Gunners have eyes on is Palace star Olise. The young winger has been superb since signing for Palace. He capped off a fine season so far in midweek too, with a brilliant free-kick against Manchester United.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

The Mail mentions how Palace don’t want to lose both Olise and Wilf Zaha in the summer. However, it drops in a note in there that Olise is being watched by Arsenal as well. Of course, the Gunners have been linked with Zaha for years as well.

Patrick Vieira is a huge fan of Olise, branding him a ‘special talent’ for his performances for Palace.

“When you look at the last round and this one, he played well. He can score goals, create chances and he is a special talent,” Vieira said.

“He will improve and get better as a player. His work ethic every day has been terrific since he has been at the football club.”

TBR’s View: Olise has all the hallmarks of an Arsenal player

Olise looks far too good for Palace at times, and that’s without being disrespectful. It’s more the fact he already looks like he could play for a top four or top six club with ease.

His goal against United in midweek simply oozed class and showed everyone the quality he has. Palace paid just £8m for Olise. You’d have to assume they want a lot more to sell.

For Arsenal, you have to say Olise would fit in. The only issue for him is he’d have to be a squad player. Whether he could produce only appearing every so often, would be another issue entirely.