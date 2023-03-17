Journalist makes new Moussa Diaby claim as Arsenal and Newcastle continue to monitor











Arsenal are once again being linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby ahead of the summer window.

Reports in recent weeks have kept dropping Arsenal’s name into the hat when it comes to Diaby. The Frenchman has had another excellent season with Leverkusen, scoring 12 and assisting seven already.

However, that form has seen clubs come knocking, with Arsenal and Newcastle among them.

And according to CaughtOffside’s Jonathan Johnson, Arsenal being in the mix is no surprise, with the Gunners set to be involved in the mix when the next window opens.

“It doesn’t surprise me to see clubs like Arsenal and Newcastle linked with him. He’s more than just a very speedy player, he’s got a lot of versatility on that left-hand side, and I personally think he’s most well suited to playing in a more attacking role, but he’s also done well as a wing-back,” Johnson wrote.

Diaby has previously been given price tags of around £50m. However, this latest report from Johnson suggests waters will be tested from the £26m mark onwards.

Versatile

Predominantly known for being more attacking, Johnson’s comments on Diaby being able to play wing-back make interesting reading.

Arsenal currently play with a four at the back. But in the ever evolving world of football, Mikel Arteta would love to have even more options. The idea of using Diaby in a forward thinking role, while having the option to change systems and use him as wing-back will intrigue Arteta.

TBR’s View: Moussa Diaby a player who fits Arsenal’s profile

In terms of the attributes he has, Diaby has a lot to offer for the Gunners. Pace in abundance, goals, assists, and at just 23, the right age for Arteta to work closely with.

If he is going to be available around that £30m price point, then it might be a deal Arsenal find too good to turn down.

Arsenal have largely got it right in recent transfer windows. Adding a player like Diaby – on paper anyway – appears a step in the right direction.

