Arsenal legend Paul Merson has waxed lyrical about Gunners ace Leandro Trossard in the Daily Star.

The Highbury icon says the Belgium international has been a “sublime piece of business” for Arsenal.

Merson also claimed – perhaps a little controversially – Trossard is so talented that he could play for Manchester City.

Trossard has very much hit the ground running at Arsenal since his January move from Brighton.

He has integrated himself seamlessly within the Gunners setup and looks like he’s been at the club for a long time.

Trossard has made eight appearances for Arsenal, registering one goal and two assists.

In addition, the £90,000-a-week (Daily Mail) player’s presence has enabled Gabriel Martinelli to get some rest.

The Brazilian had been struggling for form for a while, but has bounced back with four goals from three in the league.

“Leandro Trossard looks like another sublime piece of business,” Merson wrote in the Daily Star.

“You’d think he was an Arsenal player anyway on the basis of how he’s settled at the club.

“He’s stepped in and done a great job and even when Gabriel Jesus returns, Trossard can play where Gabriel Martinelli plays. They have so many options.

“It’s a snip at just £27million. Trossard could play for Manchester City in my book, he’s that talented.”

Great acquisition

Merson is spot on. Trossard has been an excellent acquisition for Arsenal in terms of talent and strength in depth.

Obviously City are a team laden with world-class talent all across the board, so I get what he means by saying he could play for them.

At the same time, he plays for Arsenal, currently top of the table and potentially champions, so why would he want to play for City?

Up next for the Gunners is Saturday’s meeting with Bournemouth. If all goes well, they could potentially end up eight points clear by full time.

City take on Newcastle United in the day’s early kickoff so many Arsenal fans’ eyes will be on that ahead of the Gunners match.